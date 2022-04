NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD hosted a blood drive Saturday to benefit one of their own.

Dave Waguespack worked with NOPD for more than 30 years. A few months ago, he had a medical emergency.

That’s when NOPD stepped in to help.

“I appreciate everyone being there,” Waguespack said. “I appreciate the heartwarming message they left in my time of need.”

Anyone who still wishes to donate can do so through Ochsner.