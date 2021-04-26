NOPD has 27 new recruits from 7 different states to help combat crime on city streets

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD needs police officers to help combat crime on the streets.

Today, a recruitment ceremony was held for 27 new NOPD recruits from 7 different states. These recruits are joining the force at t time when crime is extremely high.

According the the Metropolitan Crime Commission, homicides are up 87 percent and shootings 37 percent. In the last few days, 5 people were shot and injured on Bourbon Street. There was a machete attack on St. Peter Street and a shooting on South Peters Street, just to name a few.

“The focus on growing the New Orleans Police Department has been a top priority,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

The Mayor said that public safety is her focus and the NOPD is the foundation to keeping everyone safe.

The City has high hopes for these new recruits. With more officers, they believe this can help reverse the horrible crime trends in our city.

City leaders understand the tough road ahead for the 27 new recruits, and the 21 new police officers that graduated on Friday.

Supt. Shaun Ferguson with the NOPD said, “We will instill in you what it takes to be a great public servant. Know that it will be challenging mentally as well as physically.”

“I want you to give it all you have,” Mayor Cantrell said.