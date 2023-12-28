NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s going to be a busy weekend in New Orleans.

Tens of thousands of people are here for the Sugar Bowl, while others will be celebrating the new year in the French Quarter.

“We are going to do the traditional. Bourbon Street, Jackson Square, get a carriage ride. See if we can take selfies with the number thirteen in it for our thirteenth anniversary,” says tourist Gina Hoots.

In anticipation of the crowds, NOPD Supt. Anne Kirkpatrick says it’s all hands on deck to make sure everyone is safe.

“We have two hundred and fifty officers out there this weekend and in addition to that we have the state patrol that is going to come in. I’m a part of this team, so if they are going to be out there I’m going to be out there,” says Kirkpatrick.

Crime is down compared to last year, but we have seen an uptick recently with several murders, shootings, and other violent crimes. So the chief is asking the community to report anything they feel is suspicious, especially if it might involve an illegal gun.

“A lot of our shooting events that we had recently are not all indications that they are not random. We need people to let us know if someone is illegally carrying a gun we want to know about it,” says Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick also wants to remind everyone that you can remain anonymous if you call in a tip to the police department or Crimestoppers.

“We don’t want your name we just want your information. The community plays a part in giving us information if they know people are illegally carrying weapons. Put them down there is no place for a gun this weekend or really anytime.”

Crimestoppers will award up to $3500 for information about illegal guns and homicide suspects.

Crimestoppers can be reached at 504-822-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.

