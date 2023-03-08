NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in the Seventh Ward.

It happened near the intersection of North Broad and St. Bernard Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday

Officers were in the area when they were flagged down by citizen that informed them of a shooting that took place. Officers then found a man suffering form multiple gunshot wounds on the neutral ground.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The victim’s identify has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.