NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents hours apart Sunday (April 22nd).

The first shooting happened in the 3100 block of St. Claude Ave around 11:30 p.m. According to reports, officers located a man shot in the leg.

He was taken to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on his condition at this time.

The second shooting happened at the intersection of Wabash and Idaho and the 2700 block of Amazon Street in Algiers behind a Waffle House. At the scene, police say they found an SUV that had been shot up, but no injured victims.

Both shootings remain under investigation. There has not been any word yet on a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

