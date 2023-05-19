Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two subjects who are reportedly wanted for an early May illegal dumping incident.

According to officers, on May 8, a concerned citizen alerted them of two individuals spotted in the Gentilly Terrace area at the corner of Peoples Avenue and Dahlia Walk just after 6 p.m. The NOPD did not specify exactly what was being dumped.

Photo taken of the encounter shows a white Chevrolet truck bearing a Louisiana license plate and a trailer attached. The are no formal descriptions of the wanted individuals.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers to (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

