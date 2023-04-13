NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two back-to-back shootings across the city that left one man wounded and another dead.

Police say the first shooting happened in the Seventh Ward around 3:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Treme Street. According to reports, NOPD officers responded to a call of shots fired and located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the arm.

There are no updates on his condition at this time.

The second shooting happened at the intersection of Music and North Roman streets less than 20 minutes after. At the scene officers located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He died on the scene.

There has not been any word yet on a possible suspect and motive. Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

