NOPD asks for help in locating missing woman

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is searching for a woman reported missing from the Fifth District.

Investigators say that 21-year-old Antoinette Williams was last seen on Tuesday February 19, 2020 around 9:11 pm. She was wearing a burgundy sweater, gray tights, and burgundy Ugg boots. She is pictured in her current hair style.

Her last known address was in the 3300 block of North Villere Street.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Antoinette Williams is asked to call Detective Nicholas Buckel or any on duty Fifth District Detective at 504-658-6050.