NOPD arrests suspect in Sixth District residence burglary

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested Stefan Oliver in the investigation of simple burglary of a residence and an attempted simple burglary of a residence in the 700 block of 2nd Street on May 11, 2020.

Through investigation, NOPD Sixth District detectives obtained video surveillance of a suspect – later positively identified as Oliver – committing the residence burglary.

Oliver was then located, arrested and transported to the Orleans Parish Justice Center for booking.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.