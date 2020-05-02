NOPD Arrests Suspect in Sixth District on Drug, Gun Charges

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD arrested Andrew Dixon (pictured, DOB: 11-27-1985) on multiple drug and gun charges on April 30, 2020.

On April 30, 2020, Sixth District Task Force Officers were patrolling in the 1900 block of 7th Street when they located and arrested Dixon, who was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant issued by Sixth District detectives

During the subsequent investigation, Task Force officers obtained and executed a search warrant on the rental vehicle Dixon was utilizing, where they located the following items:

A reported stolen pistol with an extended magazine,

$1,360 in cash

Drug paraphernalia such as plastic bags and a digital scale,

Drugs including prescription pills, approximately 110.8 grams of marijuana, 24 grams of powder substances which included heroin and amphetamines. This also included more than 70 individually wrapped bags of narcotics ready for distribution.

Dixon, who is currently serving parole, was arrested and booked for the following:

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I CDS (marijuana)

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I CDS (heroin)

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule V CDS (Gabapentin)

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS (amphetamines)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm while also in possession of a CDS

Threatening a public official

In additional Dixon was arrested on outstanding charges including possession of a stolen firearm, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.