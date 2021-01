NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA--Bakeries across the city are selling king cakes by the droves as we kick off the beginning of the Carnival season. But do you know the history behind one of the most iconic celebratory birthday cakes in culinary history?

December 25th is widely celebrated as the day of the Christian Lord's incarnation. God would now walk the earth in the flesh of man... or at least crawl until he learned to walk. Jesus was born and we would now call it Christmas day. On the 12th day of Christmas, on January 6th, three wise men would visit the infant king and bestow gifts of frankincense, gold and myrrh. January 6th is known as Three King's Day or Epiphany.