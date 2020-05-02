NOPD Announces Leadership Promotions, Retirement of Captain

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson today promoted two lieutenants to the rank of captain in private ceremonies held today in the Superintendent’s Office at NOPD Headquarters.

New Captain Anthony Caprera (pictured at left), who had previously served as a lieutenant and assistant commander of the Eighth District, will now serve as commanding officer of that district. The Eighth District covers the downtown area and includes the French Quarter and Central Business District.

Caprera will assume the role previously held by Octavio Baldassaro, who has been returned to the rank of lieutenant as a result of an internal administrative investigation currently being conducted by the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau. Baldassaro has been administratively reassigned while the investigation is ongoing.

New Captain Preston Bax (pictured at center), who had previously served as lieutenant and assistant commander of the Fourth District, will now serve as the commanding officer of the Sixth District. This district includes the Central City, Garden District and Irish Channel neighborhoods.

Bax will assume the role previously held by Capt. Ronnie Stevens, who has retired after

a 23-year career with the NOPD. Stevens had served as commander of the Sixth District since 2014, having previously served in multiple field districts and in the Special Operations Division’s Tactical Unit, Bomb Squad and Marine Unit.

“Captain Stevens has been a great colleague and friend during our time together in the NOPD,” Ferguson said. “He has been a well-respected member and leader within the NOPD family for many years and has served our community with pride, including his outstanding leadership in the Sixth District. It’s been an honor and a pleasure to work alongside him. We thank him for his 23 years of service to the City of New Orleans and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Ferguson added that he has the utmost faith in the two newest captains as they begin in their positions.

“Both Capts. Bax and Caprera are impeccable officers who are already proven leaders in this department,” Ferguson said. “I know they will continue their outstanding service to the citizens and visitors to the City of New Orleans as they step up to lead their respective districts.”

Amid the ongoing effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the promotion ceremonies took place separately, with those involved utilizing social distancing practices.