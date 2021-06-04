NOPD announces arrests in 2013 murder of mother and daughter

Photos of suspects provided by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of two suspects in a double murder case from 2013.

On December 16, 2013, at about 3:15 in the morning, police were called to an apartment building in the 12100 block of the North I-10 Service road. Two women, a mother and daughter, were found dead. One had been stabbed, and the other died from gunshot wounds.

The victims were 45-year-old Lisa Arbuthnot and 20-year-old Ryesha Arbuthnot.

Police identify the two suspects as David H. Wisham, Sr. and Kenneth W. Jones, Jr., and warrants for their arrests were issued on April 23 of this year.

Today, June 4, the NOPD says both men were arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish. Both were booked with murder charges.