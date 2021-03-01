NOPD aims to change teen curfew ordinance from age 16 to 17

NEW ORLEANS — Keeping more teens safe after hours is why the NOPD is working to change the curfew ordinance from age 16 to 17.

“We know last year in July of 2020, the State recognized 17-year olds as juveniles and we are just asking our City ordinance reflects the same,” Supt. Shaun Ferguson with the NOPD said.

Ferguson brought the curfew age change before the City Council and they voted in favor of putting the amendment on the Council’s agenda for their next meeting on March 11th.

“We are just asking this amendment be in place to better serve our youth of New Orleans. We can treat our children as just that, children,” he said.

NOPD currently enforces the curfew for those 16 and under. They can’t be out past 9 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday, and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. In the French Quarter their curfew is always 8 p.m.

“We return the juvenile home where they are released to their parent or legal guardian,” Chief Ferguson said.

Community activist Anthony Jackson Jr. who’s the President of the Police Community Advisory Board said, “One size doesn’t fit all. We don’t want responsible 17-year olds to feel they are labeled as trouble makers.”

He feels more needs to be done about teens committing crimes.

“How about we transform their minds and partner with the parents to bridge the gap between the police and the community,” Jackson said.

The curfew expires every day at 6 a.m.

The issue will go before the City Council on March 11th at 10 a.m. for their next meeting.