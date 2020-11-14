NOPD addresses uptick in violent crime

NEW ORLEANS, LA. — As Coronavirus cases continue to surge, so is New Orleans’ crime rate, especially violent crimes like aggravated assault and murder.

“There’s no one reason or one bucket of motives that we can identify as to why this is all going on or what is happening,” said New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

Superintendent Ferguson pointing to an assortment of firearms that were recently seized on Clio Street, resulting in three arrests, including a juvenile.

As of Thursday, New Orleans police have seized 1,680 guns this year. They’ve made 168 arrests for stolen firearms and 100 arrests for shootings, which is up 3% from last year. NOPD, also seeing an increase for homicides and armed robberies and a 60% increase for car jackings.

Superintendent Ferguson is now asking the public for their help in solving these cases.

“We know someone knows something. Call Crimestoppers and please get us that information that can help further our investigation,” said Ferguson.

Ferguson says NOPD’s newly formed VCATE unit– which stands for Violent Crime Abatement Investigative team–is also helping to get offenders off the street. This team is a partnership with NOPD, the FBI and Louisiana State Police and was created last month to help respond to this uptick in crime.

