NOPD adding more police officers to beef up security on Bourbon St.

NEW ORLEANS — More police officers, more patrolling, and more lighting is the NOPD’s plan to help combat violent crime in our city.

“Last week we had 10 homicides, that is something out of the norm for us,” Superintendent Shaun Ferguson with the NOPD said.

He went on to say, “These last few weeks have been rough. Multiple homicides specifically violent incidents on Bourbon Street.”

Early Saturday, 5 people were shot and wounded on Bourbon Street, so now they are beefing up security in the French Quarter.

“We are going to seek additional staffing on Bourbon Street and all we are really going to do is shift staffing in the 8th District to focus on Bourbon Street,” Chief Ferguson said.

Having more officers on Bourbon Street will not affect the amount of officers in other neighborhoods.

“We as a department remain engaged and will remain engaged,” he said.

So far this year, they’ve made 43 arrests in non-fatal shootings, and 55 arrests in armed robberies, but the NOPD still recognizes the problems they face every day.

“I wish our officers could be everywhere, but we cannot. I’m going to be honest, we cannot be everywhere all the time. I’m a firm believer that it takes a village, and we are all part of that village,” Supt. Ferguson said.