NEW ORLEANS — 9-1-1 services have been restored in Orleans Parish. Please call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies only.

Those experiencing emergencies in New Orleans may not be able to contact 9-1-1 directly.

On Sunday, the Orleans Parish Communication District-OPCD and NOPD announced via Facebook that 9-1-1 was experiencing technical difficulties.

In the meantime, people with emergencies should call 504-821-2222.

Stay updated with the latest Hurricane Ida news by visiting WGNO.com.