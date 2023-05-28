NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead and two others are wounded after three separate overnight shooting incidents minutes apart throughout New Orleans.

The first shooting happened around 9:10 pm when a man showed up to the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. Officers of the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) are investigating the exact location of the incident.

There are no updates on the man’s condition at this time.

The second shooting happened in the 6200 block of Chef Menteur Hwy around 10:30 p.m. At the scene officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was taken to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on his condition.

The third shooting happened 10 minutes later at 10:40 p.m. in the 4300 block of Joycelyn Drive. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and located a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

All three incidents remain under investigation. There are no updates on a possible suspect of motive.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by contacting CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).

