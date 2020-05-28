Noma’s Besthoff Sculpture Garden reopens

NEW ORLEANS – With new rules, the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden will reopen on Monday, June 1.

The coronavirus has created challenges for the financial stability of museums. Because of the significant revenue loss NOMA has suffered, the museum is asking visitors to pay a small admission fee to the sculpture garden at this time.

Here are NOMA’s new rules:

The Besthoff Sculpture Garden will reopen on Monday, June 1, with additional hours of operation on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Thereafter, the garden will be open Wednesday through Sunday (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

(closed Mondays and Tuesdays) Hours: Seniors and immuno-compromised only: 9:30–11 am | General public: 11 am–4 pm | Museum Members only: 4–6 pm

Seniors and immuno-compromised only: 9:30–11 am | General public: 11 am–4 pm | Museum Members only: 4–6 pm Admission: Museum Members: free | Adults: $5 | Seniors, military, university students: $3 | Visitors 19 years and under: free | Healthcare workers and first responders are free through December 31, 2020

Museum Members: free | Adults: $5 | Seniors, military, university students: $3 | Visitors 19 years and under: free | No social gathering will be permitted. Please visit by yourself or with those from your household.

If you are not feeling well, especially if you have a fever, please stay home and return to visit the garden at a later date.

Visitors to the garden will remain at 25% capacity.

The Pavilion in the garden will remain closed for the time being.

Gallery attendants will be on site to monitor social distancing and foot traffic flow.

All visitors will enter and exit through the main entrance of the garden (by the Dueling Oaks). Markings on the ground at the entrance will ensure visitors stand 6 feet apart, should a line need to form.

Markings around sculptures will ensure a distance of six feet is maintained.

We ask that visitors wear face masks as per CDC, state, and city guidelines. Face masks will be available for purchase upon entry.

Entrances and the central bridge will have sanitizing stations for visitors.

Garden facilities, including restrooms, will undergo enhanced cleaning protocols throughout the day.