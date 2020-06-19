Noma announces cancellation of Love In The Garden 2020

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Museum of Art announced today the cancellation of LOVE in the Garden presented by Hancock Whitney, scheduled for Friday, September 25, 2020.

NOMA says that given the number of attendees and the social distancing guidelines issued by the City of New Orleans and State of Louisiana due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that they along with presenting sponsor Hancock Whitney, agree that canceling the annual fundraiser is in the best interest of public health safety. The well-being and safety of staff, volunteers, sponsors, guests, and donors are NOMA’s and Hancock Whitney’s highest priorities.

For fifteen years, LOVE in the Garden, which takes place in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, celebrates the visual and culinary artists of New Orleans with a festive evening offering the best of New Orleans cuisine, spirits, and entertainment. Over 1,500 guests enjoy featured menu items from over 60 of New Orleans’ finest restaurants, caterers and food trucks, as well as craft cocktails from New Orleans’ top bartenders. Funds raised at LOVE in the Garden provide crucial general operating support to NOMA, allowing the museum to keep staff on payroll, create innovative virtual content and serve the New Orleans community with educational initiatives.

“NOMA thanks presenting sponsor Hancock Whitney as well as all of our loyal sponsors, patrons, donors and volunteers who have made LOVE the success that it is. We look forward to celebrating with all of you in 2021 for a spectacular LOVE in the Garden presented by Hancock Whitney.” said Susan Taylor, Montine McDaniel Freeman Director.