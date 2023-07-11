NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s spectacular.
It’s GlitterCon.
It’s a New Orleans festival dedicated to glitter.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has your invitation.
GlitterCon at Mr. Nola's Glitter
by: Wild Bill Wood
Posted:
Updated:
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s spectacular.
It’s GlitterCon.
It’s a New Orleans festival dedicated to glitter.
WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood has your invitation.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now