NOLA touts increased child tax credits in American Rescue Plan

NEW ORLEANS— The City of New Orleans is making a push to alert parents of a significant increase in the amount parents receive in child tax credits as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Jabarie Walker, the city’s Director of Federal Relations says “Obviously, we want to insure that our folks have the opportunity to get these funds these much needed funds for our families. Previously you could only receive up to a thousand dollars fully refundable under the old plan. But now, with the new law you’re eligible for $3,000.00”

That’s $3000.00 per child, ages 7-17 and $3,600.00 per child for kids 6 and under.

Jabarie Walker, City of New Orleans Director of Federal Relations (WGNO-TV)

The goals is to help families that have struggled through the pandemic.

Anna Lipinski is a parent and she said, “I know it’s supposed to help prevent child poverty, so I really hope it does it’s job.”

The money is fully refundable and partially advanceable.

Walker said, “Folks who are filing this year, they can receive these fully refundable funds with an advance payment from July to December with the other half they will receive once they file they’re 2021 taxes on 2022.”



“It’s hard these days when you have a kid and you’re struggling. Everybody’s got kids at home, and jobs are so unreliable right now,” said parent Sadie Sinor.

Click here for information on the child tax credits