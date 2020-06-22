NOLA Students say they want to go back to school in the fall. Why parents and teachers don’t feel the same.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- A new survey released shows that students would like to be back in the classroom this fall but, the feeling is not mutual for their parents and teachers.

NOLA Public Schools surveyed more than 7,000 people with about 65–percent being parents… 20—percent students.. and about 10–percent teachers.

More students say, they want to be back in class than their parents, and teachers like the idea even less. Parents were most concerned about the question of flexibility for students to learn in class or learn at home but, the number one concern for all three groups is minimizing the health risks to students and staff.