NOLA Residents Prepare for More Rain

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS—Wednesday in New Orleans, residents had a break in weather between Tuesday’s and Thursday’s rain. Many took the opportunity to prepare for the next round of rain.

Kel Villarrubia is a local resident that says, “if we all take the opportunity to clean our drains, we may save our streets, our neighbor’s cars and money.”

Sewerage and Waterboard says “96 of 99 sewerage drainage pumps are available with turbines four and five still not in use. We are in a fragile state regarding the power we have to operate our system. While we have enough power, we don’t have backup power in the event we lose a power source.”

The rains are alarming as the city is not yet in hurricane season. At some point during Tuesday’s storm a car was washed into a canal off of Crestmont and Morrison Road in New Orleans East. The driver is ok.

Mid-city neighborhood streets suffered from the usual flooding. Evan Parker is a resident that says “Boudin street floods terribly. Where we are standing, it can go from a few inches up to our knees. My car is still on the neutral ground because I’m going to assume the worst. Year after year, this is only going to get worse. It’s never going to get better. This is our new reality now and we are just going to have to get use to living in a very wet city.”

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

69° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 69° 68°

Thursday

78° / 66°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 46% 78° 66°

Friday

77° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 77° 71°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 21% 82° 71°

Sunday

78° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 78° 63°

Monday

72° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 72° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 70°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 80° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
69°

69°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
69°

68°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
68°

69°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
97%
69°

69°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
69°

70°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
92%
70°

70°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
94%
70°

71°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
71°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
72°

72°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
72°

73°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
13%
73°

74°

5 AM
Cloudy
13%
74°

74°

6 AM
Cloudy
13%
74°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
14%
74°

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
13%
74°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
14%
73°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
76°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
77°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
77°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
77°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
77°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News