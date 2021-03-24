NOLA Residents Prepare for More Rain

NEW ORLEANS—Wednesday in New Orleans, residents had a break in weather between Tuesday’s and Thursday’s rain. Many took the opportunity to prepare for the next round of rain.

Kel Villarrubia is a local resident that says, “if we all take the opportunity to clean our drains, we may save our streets, our neighbor’s cars and money.”

Sewerage and Waterboard says “96 of 99 sewerage drainage pumps are available with turbines four and five still not in use. We are in a fragile state regarding the power we have to operate our system. While we have enough power, we don’t have backup power in the event we lose a power source.”

The rains are alarming as the city is not yet in hurricane season. At some point during Tuesday’s storm a car was washed into a canal off of Crestmont and Morrison Road in New Orleans East. The driver is ok.

Mid-city neighborhood streets suffered from the usual flooding. Evan Parker is a resident that says “Boudin street floods terribly. Where we are standing, it can go from a few inches up to our knees. My car is still on the neutral ground because I’m going to assume the worst. Year after year, this is only going to get worse. It’s never going to get better. This is our new reality now and we are just going to have to get use to living in a very wet city.”