Residents Mamie Russo and her son Cole attach wood to their front door while preparing for Hurricane Delta on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Cypremort Point, La. (Brad Kemp/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Early Sunday morning NOLA Ready issued a warning to residents.

The city can expect hazardous winds by 10 a.m.

Power lines have the potential to fall and debris can become projectiles.

NOLA Ready urges the community to “Get inside and stay inside.”

Expect tropical storm force winds in New Orleans by 10am this morning. At that time, conditions will be extremely hazardous. Power lines may fall and debris could become projectiles. Get inside and stay inside. https://t.co/AyuRn37IF4 #Ida pic.twitter.com/sIlHoB3Exd — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) August 29, 2021