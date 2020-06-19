Nola Public Schools release results of Public Education Survey 

NEW ORLEANS – As NOLA Public Schools prepares for the 2020-2021 school year, it encouraged the community to participate in a Public Education Survey to gain insights on how COVID-19 has affected public education, as well as how to best return to school in the fall. The survey, which closed on June 5, was anonymous and open to all parents, teachers, school staff, and administration, students in grades 6 and above, and community members.

They say that in total, 7,227 people completed the survey. The largest group of respondents, roughly 66 percent, were parents/guardians of children who attend a New Orleans public school. Twenty-one percent were Orleans Parish educators, 8 percent were Orleans Parish students and about 5 percent were community members. All zip codes were represented from across New Orleans. Overwhelmingly, the main priority for respondents was in outlining safety and health protocols in the coming school year.

The district says that they plan to utilize these results in drafting a Roadmap to Reopening for the next school year. That plan, which is currently being drafted with the input of the NOLA-PS Reopening Task Force, along with other key stakeholders and school leaders, is scheduled to be shared with the public the week of June 29th. A key factor impacting the plan development is the receipt of final guidance from the Louisiana Department of Education.

“I want to thank all the parents, students, educators and community members who took the time to participate in our survey. The community’s feedback is vital as we plan for upcoming school year. Our priority continues to be the physical and mental health of our students and staff. NOLA-PS is working closely with our stakeholders and medical advisors to build a plan to help us open school as safely as possible.” said NOLA-PS Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr.