NOLA Public Schools begin distributing laptops, wi-fi hotspots to students in need

NOLA Public Schools begins the distribution process for thousands of laptops and wi-fi hotspots. The school system has purchased 10,000 Chromebooks and nearly 8,000 wi-fi hotspots to help with distance learning for students in need.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer these laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots to our students who need them most,” said NOLA-PS Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. “I’d like to thank our school board for supporting these efforts and our school leaders for working to provide these resources to students as quickly as possible. I’m proud that we were able to come together as district and unite to address the issue of technology gaps quickly and efficiently.”

Distribution of the laptops began yesterday and continues today. Wi-fi hotspot distribution will follow. The school system is working with the schools to determine the needs of each student.

Families in need of a laptop or Wi-Fi hotspot should contact their school principal or school leader directly to communicate their need.