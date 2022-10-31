NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Residents at Mercy Nursing Home, got a nice Halloween treat on Monday(Oct.31) with a visit from some Preschool ninjas, superheroes, pirates, and princesses.

Students with the Abeona House Child Discovery Center and families went trick-or-treating for candy at the home and in return brought smiles and laughter to residents. Outside on a nice fall day, the young at heart happily handed out treats.

In true New Orleans fashion, a second-line band ended the event. Earlier in the day, the residents got into the spooky spirit at their Halloween party.

Full video of the fun time