NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It sounds as easy as ABC.

At least when New Orleans author Ty Salvant reads from the book she wrote.

It’s called The Alphabet of You.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood discovers the “you” is actually, well, you.

Ty Salvant knows how to handle kids. She’s the mom of six.

They’re ages two to twenty-one. She sat down at her laptop and started writing a few years ago because her mom said, “I thought you would have written a book by now.

So she did.

And now it’s on the shelf at the New Orleans Community Book Center.

And you’ll find it at Blue Cypress Books, too.

Ty Salvant hopes her critical audience of kids will hear a word they’ll use to describe themselves

From A to Z.

That from adventurous all the way to zazzy.