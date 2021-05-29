NOLA man pleads guilty to having two machine guns — plus other guns and ammunition

Convicted felon, Lloyd Washington, was found with a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun similar to this one, plus a “switch converter” for rapid, automatic firing

New Orleans – A single bullet gave it away.

A homeowner in the Carrolton neighborhood called police to report that a bullet had pierced the wall of a house on Eagle Street. No one was hurt, but when NOPD officers talked to the homeowner’s neighbor, Lloyd Washington, they found nearly a dozen handguns with multiple rounds of ammunition- and two machine guns.

According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana, the “machine guns” were cobbled together from “switch converters” which were used to make two Glock guns capable of being fired automatically, in the rapid fire, non-stop manner of a military machine gun.

Private citizens are not allowed to possess machine guns, and Washington, a felon, is not allowed to possess any guns at all.

Washington, who’s 25 years old, plead guilty to multiple weapons violations earlier this month and faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He’ll be sentenced in August.