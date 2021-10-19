NOLA Health department says Krewe of Boo is a chance to gather data on COVID

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)—New Orleans Health Director, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, says the virus mitigation methods we’ve become accustomed to like distancing, vaccines, and testing, have paid dividends to now allow our first parade since the pandemic began.

Avegno said, “With these precautions, New Orleans can throw the safest party in the world. As you all know, the Krewe of Boo is rolling this weekend after many, many long months, filling the parade-sized hole in all of our hearts.”

The health department also sees this weekend as an opportunity for residents to help.

“If you’re going to the parade, please look for our team while you wait for it to roll. We’re going to be on the neutral ground side and the sidewalk side, so we’re making it easy, in costume, of course, and carrying easy to identify signs with a QR code that leads to a very short survey,” said Avegno.

Taking the survey gets you a goody bag that also includes a rapid COVID test, the health folks hope you’ll take in a few days, so they can track the results of this big event. In order to stage this weekend’s parades, the krewe has also had to step up with vaccine and testing requirements.

Brian Kern of Krewe of Boo stated, “We’re doing everything we’ve been asked and I think if the Delta variant was still raging we wouldn’t be having this parade but I think timing and everything has worked out just fine.”

