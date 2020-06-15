NOLA Gold drafts Brian Nault, Andrew Guerra in first MLR Collegiate Draft

On Saturday, Major League Rugby held it’s first ever collegiate draft. Through two rounds, 24 players from the United States were drafted.

The draft was virtual due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

NOLA Gold had two first round picks. Selecting Brian Nault out of Central Washington Univeristy No. 2 overall, and Andrew Guerra out of Notre Dame College No. 10 overall.

NOLA Gold Head Coach Nate Osborne says the draft was a big success for the team, and the league.

“I think Brian Nault is one of those guys who plays one of those positions, prop, which is hard to find. In a 16 game season they’re getting bumps and bruises in the scrums. I expect him to come in and compete right away, which is great,” says Osborne. “Our second pick, Andrew Guerra, is a back row guy, we’ll bring him in here and get him to work with us and compete with us. I see him contributing as well hes a great player.”

When NOLA Gold’s season abruptly ended due to COVID-19, they held a 3-2 record.