NOLA City Bark to reopen with restrictions in place

NEW ORLEANS – With guidance from appropriate governmental authorities New Orleans City Park will open NOLA City Bark dog park to permit holders at 1 pm on Tuesday.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, restrictions are in place to keep both guests and staff safe.
- No more than 30 people are allowed in the large dog park at a time and only 10 people at a time in the small dog park area.
- Guests must stay fewer than 60 minutes at a time.
- Guests are allowed to bring their own chairs and must take them with them as they leave the dog park.
- Water fountains for humans will be non-operational.
- Guests must maintain at least 6 feet from one another and though not required, we ask guests to wear face shields or masks.
- All permit holders must scan their permit pass before entering the dog park.
- Permit holders may not allow non-permit holders inside the facility.
NOLA City Bark dog park is a 4.6-acre plot of land located in beautiful City Park. An afternoon in NOLA City Bark dog park offers fun and a place to exercise the canine members of a family. Entrance to the dog park requires a permit to ensure that all dogs have been properly vaccinated and spayed/neutered. Annual permits as well as temporary/tourist permits for visitors are available. The permit fee provides operating funds to maintain the dog park.
If you’d like to buy a dog park permit, click here.