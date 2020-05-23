NOLA City Bark to reopen with restrictions in place

NEW ORLEANS – With guidance from appropriate governmental authorities New Orleans City Park will open NOLA City Bark dog park to permit holders at 1 pm on Tuesday.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, restrictions are in place to keep both guests and staff safe.

No more than 30 people are allowed in the large dog park at a time and only 10 people at a time in the small dog park area.

Guests must stay fewer than 60 minutes at a time.

Guests are allowed to bring their own chairs and must take them with them as they leave the dog park.

Water fountains for humans will be non-operational.

Guests must maintain at least 6 feet from one another and though not required, we ask guests to wear face shields or masks.

All permit holders must scan their permit pass before entering the dog park.

Permit holders may not allow non-permit holders inside the facility.

NOLA City Bark dog park is a 4.6-acre plot of land located in beautiful City Park. An afternoon in NOLA City Bark dog park offers fun and a place to exercise the canine members of a family. Entrance to the dog park requires a permit to ensure that all dogs have been properly vaccinated and spayed/neutered. Annual permits as well as temporary/tourist permits for visitors are available. The permit fee provides operating funds to maintain the dog park.

If you’d like to buy a dog park permit, click here.