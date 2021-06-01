NOLA: City auctioning abandoned vehicles, pay phone kiosks

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Looking to pick up a car? Or a pay phone kiosk for that matter?

If so, those interested are in luck.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) has placed an inventory of 100 abandoned, booted or ticketed vehicles, and recently removed pay phone kiosks up for public auction.

New Orleans residents interested in bidding on the auction inventory may go to www.Proxibid.com/servcorp to register and bid on the vehicles and kiosks.

Bids will be accepted through 9 a.m. on June 3. Winning bidders will pay for their item online and may collect them in person at 10200 Almonaster Ave.

“Abandoned vehicles in the right of way create safety hazards by obstructing drivers’ line of sight, and limiting pedestrian access,” said Josh Hartley, Acting Director of DPW.

“Removing these eyesores from public spaces demonstrates our commitment to improving quality of life in New Orleans.”

Residents who wish to report the locations of abandoned vehicles or pay phone kiosks may report them to 311.