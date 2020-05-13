Nola-based Amber House offers Hand Sanitizer and a “Pay it Forward” option

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) -- An Alabama high school principal wanted to express his feelings about the coronavirus pandemic. Here's how he did it.

"I want to sing a song that gives you hope. I want to sing a song that gives you joy," Childersburg High School Principal Quentin Lee said in a YouTube video. "I want to sing you a song that lets you know how I've been feeling during this COVID-19 pandemic."