NEW ORLEANS – In an effort to provide the New Orleans community with much-needed health & safety supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic, Amber House, a New Orleans-based skincare company is partnering with local Roulaison Distilling Company in order to offer hand sanitizer in 4oz reusable glass spray bottles. It’s made, following World Health Organization guidelines, utilizing locally-made cane sugar alcohol and is 80% ABV.
Amber House also has a Pay-It-Forward program where customers send bottles forward to direct care medical staff. They have partnered with Crescent Care, a New Orleans health clinic, providing their staff with community-supported donations of hand sanitizer.
Bottles can be ordered (and shipped nationwide) online at AmberHouseNola.com and offer local pick-up/delivery options for New Orleans residents. Amber House also offers an array of natural body products, including salves and lip care.
Nola-based Amber House offers Hand Sanitizer and a “Pay it Forward” option
