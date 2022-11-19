DISCLAIMER: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 17, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a noise complaint between a female and male at a Lakshore Drive apartment complex. The noise complaint was filed by an adjacent neighbor.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to both the female and male separately and the female appeared to be crying. The male claimed to not be carry any identification, but the female identified him as Deandre Bosley.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

The officers on the scene notified their headquarters and found that there was a warrant for crime previously committed by Bosley. Bosley was arrested the following charges:

– Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, $20,000

– Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, $12,000

– Failure to Appear/Possession of Marijuana, $1,500

– Resisting an Officer

Bosley’s current bond is set at $34,000.