NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire department is investigating what they call a suspicious fire Sunday (Feb. 12) at the Orleans Parish Civil District Court Building.

According to reports, around 7:15 a.m. firefighters responded to a report of fire related incident inside building.

Firefighters located the fire on the first floor and were able to prevent it from further spreading.

There were no injuries during the fire, but the first floor did experience smoke and water damage.

The Orleans Parish Civil District Court and First City Court will be closed Monday (Feb. 13th) as a result.

The fire remains under investigation.

