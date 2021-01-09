NOFD investigating two Friday night fires

NEW ORLEANS, LA. — The New Orleans Fire Department was called to two separate fires less than 20 minutes apart Friday night. Firefighters got the first call around 9:50 p.m. about a home that was on fire on Argonne Blvd. in Lakeview. When firefighters got to the scene at 9:56 p.m., they found a two-story home with smoke and flames coming out of a second-floor window. Sixteen NOFD units and 37 firefighters got the fire under control by 10:46 p.m. All residents were able to safely escape. NOFD believes the fire started on the home’s first floor near the fire place.

A call about a second fire on the 700 block of Thayer Street in Algiers came in at 10:19 p.m. Friday night. The first NOFD units arrived at 10:23 p.m. and found an unoccupied, two story apartment building on fire, with several apartments involved in the blaze. Thirteen NOFD units with 31 firefighters had the fire under control by 10:53 p.m.

No injuries were reported at either fire and both incidents are under investigation.