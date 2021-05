NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department NOFD struck a second alarm before successfully extinguishing a fire at 2815 Frenchmen Street.

The NOFD received the alarm at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday and ultimately sent 36 personnel and 16 units to bring the smoky, two-story warehouse out of harm’s way at 5:24 p.m.

There were 157 incidents between 0701 05-21-2021 and 0700 05-22-2021. — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) May 22, 2021

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire was electrical.