NOFD battles two Friday night two-alarm fires

NEW ORLEANS– On Friday, January 8, the New Orleans Fire Department was dispatched to two separate dwelling fires that would require second alarms.

The NOFD was dispatched to the first fire via a 911 call at 9:50 pm. The caller reported a Lakeview home on fire with possible persons trapped inside. NOFD arrived on the scene at 9:56 p.m., and firefighters found a two-story occupied home with smoke and flames exiting a second-floor window. After considering the size of the home and the possibility of persons trapped, Incident Command requested a second alarm at 10:05 p.m.

The residents of the home informed firefighters that everyone had escaped safely after being notified by their smoke alarm system. Firefighters were able to determine that the fire had begun in or around the home’s first-floor fireplace. Fire running up or along the chimney chute extended into a second-floor bedroom. Firefighters were able to contain most of the fire’s damage to that single room. Sixteen NOFD units supported by thirty-seven Fire Operations personnel were used to bring this incident under control at 10:46 p.m.

The second two-alarm occurred in the 700 block of Thayer St. According to NOFD, at 10:19 p.m., the Orleans Parish Communications District notified firefighters of a reported dwelling on fire at the corner of Thayer and Slidell Streets in Algiers.

The first NOFD unit arrived on the scene at 10:23 p.m., finding a large unoccupied two-story apartment building with multiple apartments already heavily involved. The size of this property and the close proximity of other properties prompted the request for a second alarm at 10:28 p.m. As firefighters conducted a primary search of the property, other members went in and attempted to quickly suppress the fire.

The property showed signs of recent renovation which included being gutted of most of its interior walls. According to NOFD, although this risked the possibility of hastening the spread of the fire, it also allowed limited prospect that the fire could extend into hidden spaces prolonging its extinguishment. Thirteen NOFD units carrying 31 firefighters were used to bring this incident under control at 10:53 p.m. There were no injuries reported at either fire and the cause of both are currently under investigation.