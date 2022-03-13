NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department spent Saturday afternoon battling a 2-alarm blaze at an apartment complex located in the 12000 block of the North I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.

Fire crews responded to the fire after receiving the call at 1:38 p.m.

This is the third time in as many months the NOFD has fought fires at the Carmel Brook complex after fending off a 3-alarm in January and another 2-alarm last month.

Upon arrival at 1:46 p.m., the NOFD found the fire exiting the third floor of Building No. 6, and a third alarm was sounded due to the size and proximity of the 24-unit building to adjacent structures in the complex.

While conducting an initial sweep of the burning building, firefighters were able to locate and remove one resident as well as a dog trapped inside one of the units.

Crews were forced to switch to a defensive attack once the fire escalated. High-volume hose lines were quickly utilized to bring the fire under control. The building was reported as a total loss.

The fire was placed under control at 3:41 p.m.

Multiple families have been displaced as a result of damage.

NOFD: By the Numbers

911 Call Received: 1:38 p.m.

1st Alarm: 1:40 p.m.

On Scene: 1:46 p.m.

2nd Alarm: 1:48 p.m.

Under Control 3:41 p.m.

NOFD Personnel: 40

NOFD Units: 18

Cause: Pending