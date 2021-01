NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department was called to a 3-alarm fire inside an apartment complex located on Chef and Downman Road in New Orleans East.

The NOFD tweeted an image of the blaze at 7:57 p.m. on Wednesday evening. At the moment there have been no reported casualties.

01/13/2021. 3- Alarm Fire. Chef & Downman Road. Photos by Chief C Mickal, NOFD Photo Unit. pic.twitter.com/1Ag1jqiFJb — NOFD (@NOLAFireDept) January 14, 2021