NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Firefighters battled a rooftop fire on top of New Orleans’s oldest brewery Friday (March 25th).

The fire began around 10:30 p.m. at the Faubourg Brewing Co. in the East. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found that all employees and already evacuated, but there was smoke coming from the ceiling and roof of the building.

As the heat from the fire began to spread building sprinkler alarms were set off, flooding an area in the building. NOFD dispatched aerial units to extinguish patches of fire that were on the roof.

According to Faubourg Brewing, contractors had been on the roof earlier that day doing repairs.

No one was harmed in the incident.

The fire remains under investigation. NOFD will determine if the roofing repairs were the cause of the fire.

The brewing company will be closed until further notice.

