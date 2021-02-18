No meat on Fridays! No Problem! Crawfish season shaping up strong

WESTWEGO– It is easy not to eat meat on Fridays when crawfish season is here.

At Amy’s Seafood Mart in Westwego, Ashley McMillan says because it is so early in the season— the mudbugs are mixed in size. She says that the cold weather is affecting how much crawfish they are seeing.

“Right now they are burying themselves in the mud. The ponds where we usually get them from are freezing over,” she said.

“We’re hoping the weather will warm up that way we will see more of them. When it starts warming up, the more they will be in rivers and basins, which will mean bigger crawfish,” McMillan said.

At Amy’s Seafood Mart the crawfish is currently $3.99 a pound for sacked mixed sized crawfish and $4.25 a pound for loose live crawfish.

“The prices will start dropping as we see more crawfish,” she said.

Overall despite the current freezing weather, the outlook for this crawfish season once it warms up, is looking boiling hot!

“I’m ready for it, everybody else is ready for it. It is Louisiana and it is all about the crawfish,” McMillan said.

We also headed over to Clesi’s where they have plenty of crawfish that they boil and serve up.

Owner James Clesi says that on average daily they have about one-thousand pounds of crawfish.

At Clesi’s they also offer a special “Crawfish Boil Experience” where they teach you everything you need to know about having a crawfish boil. For more information, click HERE.