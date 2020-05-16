No hugs. No handshakes. Hand sanitizer for holy water

Our Lady of the Lake welcomes back the congregation

MANDEVILLE, La – Like good Lousiana soldiers about to go to battle.

Ushers get their marching orders just minutes before the next mass.

At Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mandeville, Father Mark Lomax and Father Doug Busch are the priests with the passion to guide their flock through a pandemic.

For the first time in a few months, the congregation returns.

Not yet to the sanctuary.

For now, in the church’s gym.

Sitting six feet apart.

With hand sanitizer instead of holy water.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says even communion is served in a new way, during the new normal.