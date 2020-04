Ponchatoula still celebrating with best strawberries in the world

PONCHATOULA, La - When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.

When life postpones your Strawberry Festival, you still lift your spirits.

WGNO News with a Twist reporter Wild Bill Wood knows people are disappointed because the coronavirus pandemic caused the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival to postpone.

It's tentatively rescheduled for Mother's Day weekend.

That's May 8, 9 and 10.

For now, these folks with a rich strawberry history are finding ways to still celebrate.