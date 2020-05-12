No crisis keeps these kids off their musical theatre stage

Rehearsing not on stage, but online in St. Tammany Parish

MANDEVILLE, La – It’s Bailey Bankston’s big break.

It’s her first big role.

She’s nine.

And she’s one of the stars of “Willy Wonka Jr”

And like the rest of her chocolate-coated Louisiana cast, she’s stuck at home.

They’re all left to rehearse on their laptops.

WGNO’s Wild Bill Wood is behind the scenes at St. Tammany Creative Arts Children’s Theater.

These kids have been rehearsing, like grown ups on a conference call.

They now zip into Zoom.

It’s worth it.

Raegan Whitecotton is ten.

She says, “I just have a feeling I was meant to do this.”

The production plans to hit a real stage in Covington in July.