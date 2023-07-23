RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman who was assaulted as she tried to stop three alleged shoplifters from leaving a Georgia Lowe’s says she has been fired by the company.

According to Rincon Police, on June 25, Takyah Berry, Joseph Berry, and Jarmar Lawton allegedly went into a Lowe’s store and loaded multiple items into shopping carts. Police say they then left without paying for the merchandise.

Lowe’s employee Donna Hansbrough, 68, tried to stop one of the shoplifters by grabbing their shopping cart.

“I just wanted to get our merchandise,” Hansbrough told Nexstar’s WSAV last week, adding that it wasn’t the first time she’d witnessed shoplifting at the store.

Police say that Hansbrough never made physical contact with any of the alleged thieves, only grabbing the cart. According to the sheriff’s office, one of the individuals, Joseph Berry, then hit Hansbrough’s face three times before leaving.

The group was able to leave with roughly $2,000 worth of merchandise in their carts, according to police.

Authorities released a photo of Hansbrough, seen below, showing the injuries she suffered.

Photo courtesy of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office

“I think I was in shock when he hit me but I don’t know why. I was not afraid,” Hansbrough recounted.

Hansbrough, who had worked for Lowe’s for 13 years, told WSAV she was fired four days after the incident for breaking company policy by following the suspects out of the store.

“I really wasn’t expecting to be fired, because I really loved that job,” Hansbrough explained. “And I did it, to my best.”

She added that she doesn’t have any negative feelings toward Lowe’s and understands why they fired her.

Lowe’s provided WSAV the following statement:

“The safety of our customers and associates is our primary concern. Lowe’s has a clear policy as to how our associates are to respond during a theft or suspected theft situation. Our teams work collaboratively with law enforcement and retail peers across the industry to monitor, investigate and prosecute theft.”

Hansbrough said she is now looking for a new job.

According to police, Lawton has been taken into custody, but Takyah Berry and her uncle, Joseph Berry, remain at large. If you know their whereabouts, contact the Rincon Police Department at 912-826-5200.

A similar incident happened earlier this year in California. Two managers at a Big Lots store were fired after they tried to get a shopping cart back from an alleged shoplifter.