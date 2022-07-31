(iSeeCars) – Buying an American car has long been considered an act of patriotism, although the definition of buying American has become increasingly blurred. There are cars with American nameplates like Buick that are manufactured overseas, while some Volkswagens and Toyotas are assembled in the United States. However, buying a domestic brand versus a foreign one can still signal a sense of pride among proud Americans, even if being made in America isn’t exclusive to American brands.

To determine which states favor domestic auto brands, iSeeCars analyzed 10.9 million car sales to rank each state by their percentage share of cars with domestic nameplates.

States with the Most American Vehicles Rank State % American 1 Michigan 77.8% 2 Wyoming 70.2% 3 South Dakota 69.7% 4 North Dakota 69.6% 5 Iowa 66.9% 6 Montana 64.3% 7 Nebraska 61.4% 8 Wisconsin 60.8% 9 Kansas 60.6% 10 Oklahoma 60.2% 11 Alaska 59.7% 12 West Virginia 59.0% 13 Missouri 58.5% 14 Indiana 58.3% 15 Kentucky 56.3% 16 Minnesota 56.1% 17 Arkansas 56.1% 18 Idaho 55.6% 19 New Mexico 54.5% 20 Ohio 54.3% 21 Maine 52.7% 22 Louisiana 51.8% 23 Illinois 50.5% 24 Texas 47.7% 25 Delaware 47.6% 26 Mississippi 47.4% 27 Tennessee 47.2% 28 Alabama 46.0% 29 Vermont 45.8% National Average 45.6% 30 South Carolina 45.5% 31 Utah 45.3% 32 Pennsylvania 45.3% 33 Colorado 45.1% 34 North Carolina 44.0% 35 Arizona 43.8% 36 Georgia 43.1% 37 New Hampshire 42.6% 38 Nevada 41.0% 39 New York 40.7% 40 Virginia 40.6% 41 Washington 40.2% 42 Oregon 38.1% 43 Rhode Island 38.0% 44 Florida 37.0% 45 Maryland 36.3% 46 Massachusetts 33.8% 47 New Jersey 32.3% 48 California 31.0% 49 Connecticut 30.2% 50 Hawaii 25.9%

Michigan, home of the “Motor City” and headquarters of the Big Three automakers buys the most American vehicles, comprising 77.8 percent of the state’s vehicle share.

Of the top 10 states with the most American brand cars, seven are in the Midwest, two are in the Rocky Mountain region, and one s in the Southwest.

The state with the fewest American brand vehicles is Hawaii, a state which favors Japanese vehicles likely due to the highly diverse population.

The 10 states with the lowest proportion of American brand cars are coastal states.

While American cars were once perceived to be inferior to their foreign rivals, today’s American vehicles have caught up to their foreign counterparts in quality and reliability. In fact, many American vehicles made our list of the longest lasting cars, and American pickups are among the most popular cars in the country. Whether you want a dependable truck, an electric vehicle with cutting-edge technology, or even a luxe SUV, there is an American vehicle to suit your needs.

More from iSeeCars.com:

Methodology:

iSeeCars analyzed over 10.9 million used cars from model years 2017 – 2021 sold from July 2021 through June 2022. The number of cars from American automakers was tallied by state, and the resulting percentage shares were used to rank states.

This article, Which States Buy the Most American Cars? originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.