WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Colorado have release body-cam video that shows a Platteville Police Department vehicle parked on railroad tracks before it was hit by a train while a woman was detained in the back seat.

About five minutes and 25 seconds into the video, obtained by Nexstar’s KDVR on Friday morning, train horns can be heard blasting a few seconds before an officer shouts at another officer to “Move your car!” and “Stay back!”

In the video, an officer is seen standing on the tracks, looking in the direction of the train. The officer then walks off the tracks and the train crashes into the patrol vehicle.

The woman hurt in the crash was identified Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, of Greeley, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Police have said she was seriously hurt but is expected to survive her injuries

Investigators said an officer stopped Rios-Gonzalez just past the railroad tracks in connection with a road rage incident on Sept. 16 in Fort Lupton, Colorado, that allegedly involved a gun.

The officer had parked his police car on the train tracks.

When two other officers from Fort Lupton arrived, they detained Rios-Gonzalez on suspicion of felony menacing and put her in the back of the police car.

The police officer whose patrol car was hit by a train has been placed on leave pending an investigation.